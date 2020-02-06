Citigroup Asked To Help Co-Defendants In Carbon Credit Trial

Law360, London (February 6, 2020, 5:47 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Thursday asked a Citigroup subsidiary and a broker accused of participating in a massive tax fraud to provide office space for two men who allegedly participated in the carbon credit scam who said they couldn’t afford lawyers. With a March date set for the High Court trial over the tax scams, which involved the trading of carbon credits, Judge Marcus Smith heard from two former employees of a company called SVS Securities PLC, which traded with Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. While the claims against SVS are stayed because the firm is currently in administration, the now-defunct carbon...

