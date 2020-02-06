Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Las Vegas lawyer who made up a gambling problem and a Montana judge accused of padding her resume lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Nevada Former Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP partner Kym S. Cushing was suspended this week for stealing from the firm and falsely blaming his actions on a gambling problem. Despite several aggravating circumstances including a pattern of misconduct and false statements during the disciplinary investigation, the state high court said that a lesser sanction than disbarment was appropriate in light of...

