Fed. Circ. Won't Allow Fees For Settled IP Case's 'Side Bet'

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit refused to provide any relief Thursday to an e-commerce company that wanted attorney fees after winning a "side bet" that came out of a patent infringement settlement. BigCommerce Inc. had argued that it was the prevailing party because it got Diem LLC's infringement suit dismissed without having to pay a dime. But the panel upheld U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's ruling that there was no prevailing party, given that the companies reached a settlement. The appellate court did not expand on its one-line decision to affirm the ruling. BigCommerce hadn't been asking the Federal Circuit directly for fees,...

