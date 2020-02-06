Qualcomm Reveals 3rd EU Antitrust Probe

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- Qualcomm has disclosed that European competition enforcers opened a third investigation into the company last year, this time for claims that it’s leveraging its dominance over chips needed for 5G connectivity to sell more of a related component. Qualcomm Inc. revealed in its quarterly securities filing on Wednesday that the European Commission notified the company on Dec. 3 of an investigation into allegations that it uses its dominance in the market for 5G baseband processors as leverage in the market for so-called radio frequency front ends. “It is difficult to predict the outcome of this matter or what remedies, if any,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS