EU Looks Into EssilorLuxottica Deal For GrandVision

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog has started a probe into eyewear company EssilorLuxottica's planned acquisition of a majority stake in GrandVision, saying it could cut into competition for the supply of wholesale ophthalmic lenses and eyewear along with retail optical products. Opened under the EU merger regulation Thursday, the European Commission's inquiry, called Phase II, focuses on the combination of EssilorLuxottica's strong market position in the wholesale supply of optical products and GrandVision's leading presence in the retail distribution of those same products. The investigation occurs only two years after EssilorLuxottica SA was formed by the merger of Essilor International SA and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS