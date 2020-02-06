Cardinal Health Gets EEOC Race Discrimination Suit Trimmed

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed part of a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing a medical supplies distributor and a staffing firm of discriminating against black workers, saying the agency's allegations strayed beyond the EEOC charges that led to the case. U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall said Wednesday that the agency's presuit notices to Cardinal Health 200 and AppleOne Employment Services alerted them to claims they punished workers who complained about race-based harassment. But the agency did not allege the companies gave black workers worse assignments and denied them certain training until it sued, botching its duty to give...

