Ex-Husch Blackwell IP Partner Joins Dykema In Austin

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC has brought on a former Husch Blackwell LLP partner with more than two decades of experience in patent law to its Austin office, the firm has announced. Denise L. Mayfield recently joined as a member of Dykema's intellectual property practice group, the firm said in a statement this month. Mayfield was previously at Husch Blackwell, where she worked as a partner for six years, she told Law360 on Friday. Mayfield's practice focuses on intellectual property and patent matters, with a particular focus on health care and life sciences, given her advanced degree in genetics and physiology, she said....

