Pa. Judge Benched After Claim He Called Juror 'Aunt Jemima'

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh-area county judge was barred Thursday from hearing any cases after he allegedly complained about an acquittal by repeatedly calling a black juror “Aunt Jemima” in a conversation with the attorneys on the case, court documents show. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark V. Tranquilli was temporarily reassigned twice this week, first to hear summary appeals for minor civil infractions like code violations on Wednesday, then to administrative duty as of Thursday, filings said. “The honorable Mark V. Tranquilli is temporarily assigned to perform administrative duties only, effective immediately,” said Thursday’s order from President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark....

