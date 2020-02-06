Sellers Want Punitive Damages For Buyer Who Bribed Atty

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- The estates of two women whose attorney secretly took a kickback from an opposing party during the sale of a cemetery urged the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday to reinstate a $2.2 million punitive damages award, arguing the breach of the attorney’s trust merits the award. Bard Rockenbach, who represents the estates of two women who sold a Boca Raton, Florida, cemetery to DFG Group LLC in 2003, told the justices that allowing the Fourth District Court of Appeal’s decision to stand would in essence allow third parties to bribe attorneys to give up information about their clients. “An attorney-client relationship...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS