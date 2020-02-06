Pa. Nursing Home Co. Can't Arbitrate Patient Death Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A nursing home and its parent company must face a suit over a patient's death after a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Thursday that it failed to prove that the patient's wife had the legal authority to sign an arbitration agreement. A three-judge Superior Court panel denied HCR ManorCare LLC's bid to send to arbitration a suit brought by estate administrator Irene Traver accusing medical staff at ManorCare Health Services-Kingston and others of providing negligent care to her husband, Clayton Traver, during three separate stints at the nursing home before his 2015 death. The suit claims that ManorCare, in order to increase...

