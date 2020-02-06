Consol Says Inconsistent Witness Warrants Bias Trial Restart

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- Consol Energy asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to restart a former executive's gender discrimination trial that had been paused for a tentative settlement, saying a witness who was to be added late to the trial offered conflicting accounts about what she knew and when she informed the executive. Consol's attorneys said that, in a Jan. 30 phone call to former executive secretary Eve Flaherty, she denied hearing her then-boss, CEO James Brock, say he intended to fire Consol President Katharine Ann Fredriksen at the first opportunity he got, and Fredriksen's attorneys indicated they may have known that Flaherty could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS