Mass. Employment Doctrine May Not Help Ex-NuVasive Rep

Law360, Boston (February 6, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- The First Circuit struggled with whether Massachusetts’ material change doctrine could apply to a case in which an employee became an independent contractor as the panel heard arguments from NuVasive and a former sales representative barred from working for a competitor for a year. NuVasive told the court that Timothy Day, who sought to reverse the lower court ruling, signed an agreement with the medical device maker that specified Delaware law should govern any disputes between the two. In arguing for Massachusetts law to be the law of choice, Day’s attorney, Bryan Busch of Busch Slipakoff Mills & Slomka LLC, argued...

