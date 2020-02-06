Importers May Be Paying Duties Sooner After CBP Win

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- Recently the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held in Sunpreme Inc. v. U.S. that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has the authority to interpret ambiguous anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders. The court overturned the finding made by a three-judge Federal Circuit panel which affirmed the U.S. Court of International Trade’s decision that CBP acted beyond its legal authority in suspending liquidation of goods prior to the initiation of a scope inquiry by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The decision by the Federal Circuit clarifies that CBP has authority to determine whether imports are subject to an anti-dumping or countervailing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS