Zohar Ch. 11 Sales Can Be Forced Over Objections Of Tilton

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 6, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge affirmed her ability Thursday to compel sales of the portfolio companies of the bankrupt Zohar Funds even if the debtors or founder Lynn Tilton opposed the transactions, saying a settlement agreement among the parties granted the court authority to resolve disputes over sales. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said the settlement agreement among the Zohar Funds, Tilton and her investment firm Patriarch Partners created a joint monetization process requiring the parties to work together to complete transactions of the funds' portfolio companies. The deal, reached in the opening weeks of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS