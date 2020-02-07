Tax Pro Drops Last H&R Block No-Poach Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A former seasonal H&R Block tax professional became the last plaintiff in six different lawsuits to drop no-poach allegations against the company in Missouri and Illinois federal courts, leaving just one case still targeting nonsolicitation clauses in H&R Block's franchise contracts still pending before the Eighth Circuit. Like the other former H&R Block workers to drop their cases, Perry L. Benson's notice of voluntary dismissal — accepted Friday by U.S. District Judge Ortrie D. Smith — came with no settlement. Also like those other plaintiffs, the Chicago-based tax analyst dropped her suit after H&R Block moved for its dismissal. Benson differed from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS