Judge Strikes Down Student Visa Policy Nationwide

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge declared invalid the Trump administration's rule changing how it calculates the time period student immigrants who have expired visas have been unlawfully in the U.S., saying the government flouted federal law in its rulemaking. U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs said in a Thursday opinion that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wrongly changed its policy to count student immigrants as being illegally in the U.S. starting on the day of their visa violation rather than on the day a government official identifies a violation to directly conflict with the law it allegedly seeks to interpret. When a...

