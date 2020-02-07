Biotech Co. Loses Contempt Bid In Bovine Breeding IP Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge has slammed biotech company XY LLC’s bid to hold a rival in contempt in a long-running patent dispute over livestock sex-selection technology, saying the company didn’t properly engage with the other side first and the court has already “expended an extraordinary amount” of time and effort resolving the fight. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge William J. Martínez rejected XY’s motion to hold rival Trans Ova Genetics LLC in contempt for allegedly “blatantly and intentionally circumvent[ing]” the court’s March 2019 order for ongoing patent royalties it owed to XY. XY had told the judge that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS