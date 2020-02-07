Carbon Credits May Be The Next Big Thing For Tax Equity

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- Investors and project sponsors await proposed regulations and interim guidance under Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code to resolve uncertainty and unlock significant carbon capture, utilization and storage market activity.[1] Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code provides a federal tax credit for the sequestration of carbon oxides and certain other greenhouse gases captured from an industrial source that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere as an industrial emission. Although, as described below, the market is still awaiting guidance on key aspects of the credit, the market is beginning to see keen interest in deals that will seek to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS