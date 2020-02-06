Barr Suggests Buying Out A Huawei Rival To Get Ahead On 5G

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- Attorney General William Barr floated some big ideas for getting ahead of China in the race to 5G Thursday, including the U.S. buying a controlling stake in one of the two companies strong enough to pose a threat to Huawei. Throwing the weight of the U.S. government — or at least some of the nation's companies — behind the Finnish Nokia or the Swedish Ericsson might give either one the market share it would need to go head-to-head with its Chinese competitor, Barr said at a conference in Washington, D.C. “We have to make a decision on the horse we’re going to ride in this...

