Calif. Sets Stricter Oversight Of Two 'Forever Chemicals'

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- California has set a stricter standard for when water suppliers must respond to long-lasting toxic substances found in drinking water, the State Water Resources Control Board announced Thursday, including treating the water, stopping the use of affected wells and notifying customers. In an effort to reduce the levels of perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, in drinking water, the water regulatory program said in a statement that it has lowered the levels that trigger responses by local water systems. The man-made substances, part of a group known as "forever chemicals" because many don't break down in the environment,...

