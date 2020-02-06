Twist Bio To Pay $22.5M To End Agilent Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- Biotech startup Twist Bioscience Corp. has agreed to shell out $22.5 million to put to rest a yearslong dispute with Agilent Technologies Inc. over proprietary DNA synthesis technology, the companies said Thursday. Agilent had claimed in its 2016 suit that Twist and several of its current and former employees stole confidential information related to Agilent's DNA oligonucleotide synthesis technology. In 2019, Twist lodged a cross-complaint accusing Agilent of shifting blame for its “poor business decisions” and employee retention issues onto “convenient scapegoats.” Under Thursday’s proposed deal, Twist will pay Agilent and will be provided a license for “discrete aspects of Agilent’s oligo-synthesis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS