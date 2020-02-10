EPA Hemp Pesticide Approval Is A Big Step For Cannabis

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- For the first time ever, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken regulatory action to assist farmers in growing cannabis crops, approving a number of pesticides for use in commercial hemp cultivation. Marijuana, which is derived from the cannabis plant, remains a Schedule I narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act, and is therefore illegal under federal law. However, the federal 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp, which also is derived from the Cannabis sativa plant. The EPA’s recent action furthers the cannabis plant’s normalization by approving the use of certain pesticides for the cultivation of hemp. Hemp and other cannabis derivatives were...

