Molson Coors' Vizzy Hard Seltzer Sparks Trademark Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- Molson Coors' forthcoming Vizzy hard seltzer has a name that’s too close for comfort to a drink called Brizzy made by Future Proof Brands, the smaller company said in a trademark infringement suit filed in Texas federal court Thursday. Future Proof says Molson Coors' Vizzy drink infringes its trademark for Brizzy. Austin, Texas-based Future Proof Brands LLC says it filed a trademark application for the name of its hard seltzer in November 2018 and launched the product in September, before Molson Coors Beverage Co. announced it would be launching Vizzy this March. The suit also names MillerCoors LLC, the former moniker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS