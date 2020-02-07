Attys In Retaliation Suit Ask For $267K In Fees After Jury Win

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a former nuclear cleanup manager asked for roughly $267,000 in attorney fees after a South Carolina federal jury awarded her $1.5 million over accusations her employer retaliated against her for reporting workplace racism. Citing Adrienne W. Saulsberry’s success on her claims that Savannah River Remediation LLC retaliated against her by failing to rehire her in 2014 and 2015, her attorneys said Thursday they should be fairly compensated for nearly 900 hours of work on the case. Saulsberry won the jury award last year, which included $1 million in punitive damages. On top of that, a South Carolina federal court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS