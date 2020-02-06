Ex-Yahoo Exec Rips Class Attys Over Sealed Data Breach Info

Law360, San Francisco (February 6, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- Yahoo's former chief security officer criticized class counsel who secured a $117.5 million deal resolving litigation over multiple Yahoo data breaches, saying Thursday they took $30 million in fees for "buying more boats in Florida," but let the court seal breach information so "we learned nothing from it." During a mergers and acquisitions event in San Francisco, computer scientist Alex Stamos said while he was the CSO of Yahoo in 2014, the company's multiple data breaches were a "big deal." He said he realized that the company made lots of mistakes over a 10-year period that exposed its large infrastructure and allowed hackers...

