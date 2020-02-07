Watchdog Calls For Industry’s Help In War On Pension Scams

Law360, London (February 7, 2020, 12:38 PM GMT) -- Britain’s pensions watchdog has called on the retirement industry to explain how it is protecting savers from scammers as it seeks to raise awareness and stop individuals losing an average of £82,000 ($106,000). The Pensions Regulator has asked the industry to tell it what measures it is taking to protect members of their pension plans. The regulator said it will use the responses to help it decide where to focus resources in the fight to prevent scammers fleecing pension savers. TPR said on Thursday it is working with industry groups including the Association of British Insurers and the Pensions Administration Standards...

