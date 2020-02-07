UK Says It May Move To Block $360M Sabre-Farelogix Deal

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 12:47 PM EST) -- The U.K.’s competition watchdog has flagged concerns about travel tech giant Sabre Corp.’s proposed $360 million pickup of rival Farelogix Inc., just as its American counterpart wraps up a trial challenging the merger. The Competition and Markets Authority revealed its concerns about the deal Friday, saying it was worried the proposed union would result "in less innovation, higher fees and more limited choice" for airlines who use the types of IT services that the companies provide. "As a result, U.K. passengers would be worse off," the watchdog said in a statement. "Its current view is that blocking the merger may be...

