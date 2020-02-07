Cloud Security Co. Valued At Nearly $3B After New Investment

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 12:25 PM EST) -- Cloud security firm Netskope said Friday it has secured $340 million in an investment round that values it at almost $3 billion and was led by new investor Sequoia Capital Global Equities. Other new investors participating in the agreement include Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and PSP Investments, along with all existing Netskope investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Base Partners, Iconiq Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Geodesic Capital and Social Capital. Sequoia Capital Global Equities is a technology-focused fund from venture firm Sequoia Capital that was launched in 2009, according to Sequoia's website. “Netskope has become the unrivaled leader driving innovation across...

