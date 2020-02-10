US Facing Mounting Legal Pressure Over Metal Tariffs

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- A U.S. importer of steel products has brought a lawsuit against the Trump administration, the latest in a wave of legal and legislative pushback to the U.S. government's expansion of national security tariffs that went into effect Saturday. Omani nail company Oman Fasteners LLC filed a suit Friday in the U.S. Court of International Trade challenging the government's 25% tariff on certain steel products, saying the government didn't complete a required investigation of the impact of steel derivatives before setting the new tariff. It's at least the second importer to sue over the rule. "Oman Products did not have an opportunity...

