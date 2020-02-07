Texas Justices Hold Liquidated Damages Clause Not A Penalty

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- In a contract dispute between a hospital and a laundry service company, the Texas Supreme Court on Friday upheld lower court rulings that a clause in their agreement allowing for liquidated damages in case of termination didn't amount to an unenforceable penalty. Atrium Medical Center LP was trying to overturn a December 2017 ruling from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston affirming the award of about $716,000 in damages in favor of Houston Red C LLC, which does business as ImageFirst Healthcare Laundry Specialist. To prove it was a penalty, it was Atrium's responsibility to show that the difference between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS