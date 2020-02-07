Mining Investors' Nationality Up 1st In $250M Colombia Claim

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- An international tribunal will decide as an initial matter whether a Canadian mining firm is owned by Venezuelan investors and therefore ineligible to bring its $250 million claim against Colombia, in which Bogota is accused of failing to crack down on disruptions to the firm's gold mining projects. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes found Jan. 17 that it made sense to separate this aspect of the case from the merits, concluding that if it does find that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. is actually owned and controlled by Venezuelan nationals, it could mean that the entire case will be...

