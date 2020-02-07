2 More Bipartisan Plans Unveiled On Surprise Medical Bills

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- Two powerful House committees on Friday unveiled new bipartisan proposals targeting high medical bills incurred when insured patients inadvertently receive treatment from out-of-network providers, adding to the plans floating around Capitol Hill on a rare issue that could see action in a tense election year. The plans come from bipartisan leaders of the Education and Labor Committee and the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. They both target "surprise" medical bills, the common and often hefty charges that insured patients face after unknowingly receiving out-of-network care. "You probably know the doctor who admitted you," Kaiser Family Foundation senior fellow Karen Pollitz told Law360...

