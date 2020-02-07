Investor Fights Bankrupt Cannabis Co.'s Bid To Pause Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- An investor in a bankrupt cannabis company slammed the founder's effort to pause a securities class action in Colorado federal court, saying the request is a duplicitous bid to block proceeds from another company's insurance policy. Investor John Paulson of Phelan, California, said in a filing Thursday that John McKowen, founder of cannabis greenhouse lessor GrowCo Inc., was misdirecting by claiming an insurance policy held by parent company Two Rivers Water and Farming Co. could apply to GrowCo, which is currently mired in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. "McKowen's motion is a blatant attempt to block plaintiff's access to the proceeds of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS