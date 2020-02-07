Designer Can't Revive Bid For Licensing Fight Coverage

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 1:43 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday affirmed that a unit of The Hartford doesn’t have to pay fashion designer Nanette Lepore’s costs to defend a suit alleging she breached her contract with a licensing partner, agreeing with a lower court that a policy exclusion for intellectual property claims clearly bars coverage. A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s ruling last March absolving Hartford Fire Insurance Co. of any duty to defend Lepore, who is known for designing tops and dresses worn by Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama and other celebrities. The underlying suit concerns Lepore’s 2014 sale...

