Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Designer Can't Revive Bid For Licensing Fight Coverage

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 1:43 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday affirmed that a unit of The Hartford doesn’t have to pay fashion designer Nanette Lepore’s costs to defend a suit alleging she breached her contract with a licensing partner, agreeing with a lower court that a policy exclusion for intellectual property claims clearly bars coverage.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s ruling last March absolving Hartford Fire Insurance Co. of any duty to defend Lepore, who is known for designing tops and dresses worn by Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama and other celebrities.

The underlying suit concerns Lepore’s 2014 sale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®