No Moo Point: Vegan Dairy Cites 1st Amend. In Label Fight

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 2:13 PM EST) -- A vegan dairy company is suing the California Department of Food and Agriculture, saying the state is violating its First Amendment rights by ordering it to stop calling its products "butter" or claiming they are "cruelty and animal free," despite the claims being truthful and not confusing. In a complaint filed Thursday, Miyoko's Kitchen Inc., which makes and sells cheese and butter products made from cashews and other plants, says it received a letter in December from the state saying that it violated California food regulations by calling its products "vegan plant butter," and by labeling them as "100% cruelty and...

