Bankrupt Celadon Accuses Repo Firm Of Truck Ransom Ploy

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- Bankrupt Celadon Trucking accused an enterprising North Carolina repossession company of seizing — on its own initiative — dozens of Celadon's trailers and trucks and holding them for "ransom" in violation of the Bankruptcy Code on Thursday. In a suit filed before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens in Delaware, Celadon said Triangle Recovery Services has been actively promoting itself as a surrender site for vehicles owned by Celadon, which closed abruptly and sought Chapter 11 protection in early December 2019. The complaint accused Triangle of demanding fees in exchange for release of the company's assets, in defiance of the Bankruptcy Code's...

