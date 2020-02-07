Fiat Reports Deal With Italy Tax Dept. On Chrysler Value Claim

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Italian government have reached a settlement that involves no cash payment or penalty over how the automaker valued its U.S.-based Chrysler division, the company’s chief financial officer recently said. In early December, Fiat Chrysler announced it was challenging a claim by Italy’s tax authority that it owed €1.4 billion ($1.53 billion) in back taxes from undervaluing Chrysler by €5.1 billion as the company was relocating to the Netherlands in 2014. Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer, discussing Fiat Chrysler’s fourth-quarter financial results in a call with investment analysts Thursday, acknowledged the Italian Revenue Agency had issued an...

