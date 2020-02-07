8th Circ. Hands Pipeline Co. A Win In Benefit Fund Battle

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday said that an oil and gas service provider doesn't have to pay into a group of employee benefit funds for work done by a trio of commonly-owned companies because those three affiliates didn't sign collective bargaining deals. A three-judge panel refused to undo a lower court's award of summary judgment to Charps Welding & Fabricating Inc. and its three nonunion affiliates C&G Construction Inc., Alpha Oil and Gas Inc., and Clearwater Energy Group Inc. in a suit from the trustees of three fringe benefit plans. Only Charps had collective bargaining agreements requiring payments to the funds for...

