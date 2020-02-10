Time To Pay Up, Emirati Broker Says In £3.9M Rolex Suit

Law360, London (February 10, 2020, 6:06 PM GMT) -- A Dubai-based luxury goods broker is suing British retailer claiming that it handed over more than £5.2 million ($6.7 million) for Rolex watches that would be resold, but so far has only received about a quarter of the shipments of the prestige timepieces it was promised. Trader Globex International FZE said in its High Court suit that British luxury retailer Asprey London Ltd. promised to sell Rolex watches that Globex paid for at its flagship store on New Bond Street, London's exclusive shopping thoroughfare. But more than a year after it provided Asprey with millions for inventory, it still hasn't seen profits...

