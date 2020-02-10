Hedge Fund Fee-Fight Erupts After $153M Fraud Award

Law360, London (February 10, 2020, 4:23 PM GMT) -- Liquidators fighting to recover money for creditors defrauded by a Saudi businessman have sued the hedge fund that financed their victory over an investment bank at the U.K.’s highest court, saying it is demanding $15 million more than what is owed. Singularis Holdings Ltd. asked the High Court in a Jan. 21 court filing to settle a feud with Bermuda-based ChapelGate Credit Opportunity Master Fund over how much is owed under a litigation-funding contract. The hedge fund paid for legal fees in Singularis' court fight against the investment bank, Daiwa Capital Markets Europe, which resulted in a landmark legal decision at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS