Ex-BioChemics CEO Tries To Slip 'Unfair' Disclosure Order

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Former BioChemics CEO John Masiz asked a Massachusetts federal court on Friday to adjust the terms of its January order compelling him to disclose his interactions with potential investors, arguing it would unconstitutionally ruin his chances of succeeding in business. U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf ordered Masiz to provide the records on Jan. 17 after finding that Masiz had potentially violated the 2017 judgment against him and flouted subsequent court orders in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s securities fraud case against him and his former company for misleading investors. But Masiz took issue with the order to publicly file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS