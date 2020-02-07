Fla. High Court Appeal Dropped In Med Mal Death Law Fight

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court will no longer weigh a constitutional challenge to a law barring adult children from suing doctors for the wrongful death of a parent in a medical malpractice case after the family challenging the law dropped their appeal. In a closely watched case, the state’s highest court agreed in December to determine whether a lower appellate court properly affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing Dr. Francisco A. Rodriguez of failing to diagnose patient Ramona Reyes' lung cancer, which caused her death in January 2017. The justices, who were set to decide whether the law was unconstitutional because...

