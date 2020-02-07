TransPerfect Targets Bouchard In Push To Sanction Skadden

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- Global translation company TransPerfect Global Inc. and CEO Philip R. Shawe continued to hurl criticisms of Delaware Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard on Friday, this time calling into question whether the jurist will fairly consider their bid for sanctions against his former firm Skadden and a court-appointed custodian over billing disputes. A day after asking Chancellor Bouchard to issue a contempt order and sanctions against Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and custodian Robert B. Pincus, a former Skadden partner, in an ongoing dispute over billing, TransPerfect and Shawe cast doubt on the chancellor's impartiality in considering the request. "If the...

