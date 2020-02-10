11th Circ. Tosses Suit Over Collection Of Phantom Debt

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a student-loan borrower's claims against the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, ruling that the guaranty agency does not qualify as a debt collector under the statute. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court agreed with the agency that it was not acting as a debt collector under the FDCPA when it tried to collect payment for nonexistent student loan debt from Georgia resident Hope Darrisaw. The statute excludes from its definition of "debt collector" anyone "collecting or attempting to collect any debt owed or due or...

