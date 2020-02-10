9th Circ. Revives Bag Maker's Bid For Age Bias Suit Coverage

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived plastic bag manufacturer Republic Bag Inc.’s bid to force Beazley Insurance Co. to cover its costs in an employee’s age discrimination and retaliation suit, saying a lower court acted too quickly in deciding that the worker’s complaint is related to past claims and therefore excluded. A three-judge panel of the appeals court on Friday upended the late Senior U.S. District Judge Manuel L. Real’s order granting Beazley’s motion to dismiss Republic Bag’s suit seeking coverage for the underlying action brought by Chris Cervantes. Judge Real had concluded that coverage for Cervantes’ complaint was barred by a...

