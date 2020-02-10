Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Revives Bag Maker's Bid For Age Bias Suit Coverage

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived plastic bag manufacturer Republic Bag Inc.’s bid to force Beazley Insurance Co. to cover its costs in an employee’s age discrimination and retaliation suit, saying a lower court acted too quickly in deciding that the worker’s complaint is related to past claims and therefore excluded.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court on Friday upended the late Senior U.S. District Judge Manuel L. Real’s order granting Beazley’s motion to dismiss Republic Bag’s suit seeking coverage for the underlying action brought by Chris Cervantes.

Judge Real had concluded that coverage for Cervantes’ complaint was barred by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®