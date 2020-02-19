Justices Poised To Reshape Employer Religious Bias Issues

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- Ecclesiastes 3:1 states: "For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven."[1] Now is apparently the time for religious issues in employment law. In its current term, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear three cases concerning religion under Title VII. Religious discrimination by secular employers and the potential exemption of religious employers from discrimination claims are often overlooked in analyses of employment discrimination. In Patterson v. Walgreen Co.,[2] the court will reconsider what constitutes undue hardship. Title VII mandates accommodating religious practices up to the point of undue hardship, so this case will revisit when an employer...

