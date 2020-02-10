TCL Gets French Court To Oversee Philips FRAND Dispute

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- A French court has said it has jurisdiction to decide whether Philips offered Chinese electronics giant TCL Corp. a license for standard-essential 3G and 4G LTE patents on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms, even while there is ongoing infringement litigation in the United Kingdom. Koninklijke Philips NV had been trying to keep the dispute solely in the U.K., but the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris' Third Chamber on Thursday said the two cases feature distinct legal issues, meaning the litigation can proceed concurrently in both countries. The court also said it has jurisdiction over Amsterdam-based Philips because there's a "close...

