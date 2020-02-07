DOJ 'Not Done' With Generic Drug Price-Fixing

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 10:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is not done investigating price-fixing in the pharmaceutical industry, a high-ranking member of the agency said in a criminal antitrust enforcement speech in Miami on Friday. Antitrust Division Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers highlighted a slew of recent criminal cases aimed at alleged generic drug price-fixing by pharmaceutical executives, before stating that the DOJ's work isn’t finished. “The division continues its investigations in this sector, which is vital to American consumers,” he said. “Beyond ensuring the competitive functioning of an important consumer market, these charges also illustrate our commitment to individual accountability, whether by...

