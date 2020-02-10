Store Wants Bad Atty, Exploding Vape Suit In State Court

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 1:50 PM EST) -- A battery shop and its owner have told a Utah federal court that it should send back to state court their lawsuit against a Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. affiliate that allegedly hired a bad attorney to defend the shop against claims related to an exploding vape battery. The owner and his wife, identified as R.M. and E.M., respectively, told the court Friday that since the agent for the insurer is also a resident of Utah, and the emotional distress claim against him is credible, the parties are not geographically diverse enough to justify removal to federal court. “There is no question...

