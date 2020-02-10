HSBC Fights EU Allegations Of Euribor Rigging

Law360, London (February 10, 2020, 12:50 PM GMT) -- British and French branches of HSBC have hit back at claims by the European Commission that they were complicit in a single and continuous infringement of competition rules by manipulating a key benchmark interest rate, according to documents published Monday. HSBC has asked the European Court of Justice to annul a decision by the European Commission, which found that it had broken the bloc's rules on price-fixing. (AP) HSBC Holdings PLC, HSBC Bank PLC and HSBC France have asked the European Court of Justice to annul a 2016 decision by the European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, which found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS